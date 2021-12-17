Sporting Braga vs Belenenses prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Primeira Liga resumes this weekend and will see Sporting Braga host Belenenses at the Braga Municipal on Sunday night.

Sporting Braga have struggled for form lately. They were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Porto in their last league outing. Although they created a few tangible chances, the hosts did not exactly impress against Porto last weekend.

Sporting Braga sit fourth in the league standings with 25 points from 14 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Belenenses are also struggling at the moment. They were beaten 1-0 by Estoril Praia and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. They failed to hit a shot on target throughout the game and are goalless in their last three games.

Belenenses sit bottom of the table with just eight points. A win on Sunday will see them come out of the drop zone with a game in hand.

Sporting Braga vs Belenenses Head-to-Head

There have been 41 meetings between Sporting Braga and Belenenses. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. Six of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two teams last met in a league clash last season. The game ended 1-1.

Sporting Braga Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Belenenses Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Sporting Braga vs Belenenses Team News

Sporting Braga

David Carmo and Nuno Sequeira are both injured and will not play against Belenenses on Sunday. Victor Oliveira came off injured in the cup game in midweek and may not be available for selection at the weekend.

Lucas Mineiro has served his suspension and is expected to return to the squad.

Injured: David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira

Doubtful: Victor Oliveira

Suspended: None

Belenenses

Sandro, Francisco Teixeira, Jordan Van der Gaag, Abel Camara and Alisson Safira are all injured and are not expected to play against Braga.

Injured: Sandro, Abel Camara, Francisco Teixeira, Jordan Van der Gaag, Alisson Safira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga vs Belenenses Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Raul Silva, Paulo Oliveira, Diogo Leite; Yan Couto, Mutassim Al Musrati, Andre Horta, Francisco Moura; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz

Belenenses Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luis Nunes; Tomas Ribeiro, Danny Henriques, Yohan Tavares; Chima Akas, Thibang Phete, Afonso Sousa, Andrija Lukovic, Carraca; Pedro Nuno, Alioune Ndour

Sporting Braga vs Belenenses Prediction

Sporting Braga are winless in their last three games across all competitions and are on a run of back-to-back defeats. They have, however, lost just one game at home all season and will be relishing their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Belenenses are also winless in their last three league outings. They have lost all three games, failing to score any goals in the process while conceding 10 times. They should fall to a fourth straight league defeat at the weekend.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-0 Belenenses

Edited by Peter P