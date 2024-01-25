Sporting Braga vs Estoril Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024 

Sporting Braga and Estoril lock horns at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa on Saturday in the finals of the Taca da Liga.

Two-time winners in the cup, Braga are looking to lift it for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Archbishops won Group A in the third round, which they entered directly by finishing in third place in the Liga Portugal last season.

In the semi-finals, Artur Jorge's side overcame Sporting CP in a narrow 1-0 victory, as Abel Ruiz scored in the 65th minute to send Braga into the finals.

Meanwhile, Estoril have sprung a real surprise by reaching the finals. Their league form has been atrocious this season, with the Canaries winning only five times from 18 games.

However, in their last two outings in the Taca da Liga, the Lisbon outfit beat top guns Porto and Benfica. Estoril beat Porto 3-1 in Group D, scoring twice in extra time and then saw off city rivals Benfica 5-4 on penalties in the semi-finals after the sides played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Sporting Braga vs Estoril Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 previous clashes between the sides, with Braga winning 18 times over Estoril and losing on five occasions.

Braga have won their last three clashes with Estoril and remain unbeaten in the fixture in 11 games.

Estoril's last win over Braga came in September 2015, as the side secured a 1-0 home win in the league.

Estoril are winless in their last five games in all competitions in normal time (they needed penalty shootouts to beat Benfica).

Estoril have scored 11 goals in four games in Taca da Liga.

After going three games without a win, Braga have won their next two: 2-1 vs Famalicao and 1-0 vs Sporting CP.

Sporting Braga vs Estoril Prediction

Estoril have enjoyed an improbable run in the cup thus far, ousting Porto and Benfica, but that dream run could end here. The Canaries lack experience at this stage of the competition compared to Braga, who could win this one narrowly.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-1 Estoril

Sporting Braga vs Estoril Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes