Sporting Braga vs Estrela Amadora Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

Sporting Braga will host Estrela Amadora at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are well on course to secure a continental playoff spot. They thrashed Boavista 4-0 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including team top scorer Simon Banza who scored a brace.

Sporting Braga sit fourth in the league table with 46 points from 23 matches. They are three points behind third-placed Porto and could draw level with a win on Sunday.

Estrela Amadora, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the Portuguese top flight this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They played out a 1-1 draw against Chaves in their last match falling behind after just seven minutes before Ronaldo Tavares headed home the leveler late in the first half to end a 10-game goal drought.

The visitors sit 15th in the Primeira Liga standings with just 22 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Sporting Braga vs Estrela Amadora Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between Braga and Estrela. The home side are undefeated in all three matchups, picking up two wins and a draw.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their three games in this fixture.

Braga have scored 50 goals in the Portuguese top flight this season. Only Benfica (56) and Sporting (63) have scored more.

Estrela are the second-lowest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of just 23.

Only one of the Tricolors' five league wins this season has come on the road.

Sporting Braga vs Estrela Amadora Prediction

Braga are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their four games prior. They have lost just one of their last seven home matches and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Estrela are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last 10 matches. They are winless in their last eight games on the road and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 3-0 Estrela Amadora

Sporting Braga vs Estrela Amadora Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)

