Sporting Braga vs Famalicao prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Fourth-placed Sporting Braga will look to consolidate their position in the table with a win over struggling Famalicao when the two sides meet in a Primeira Liga clash on Sunday.

While the hosts are riding high with 31 points from 16 games, Famalicao find themselves 17th out of 18 teams with a meager 11 points from 15. The hosts are six points adrift of Benfica, who are third.

Sporting Braga vs Famalicao Head-to-Head

In four games played by the two teams against each other, three have ended in draws, with Braga winning one.

Sporting Braga form (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Famalicao form (all competitons): L-D-L-L-L

Sporting Braga vs Famalicao team news

Sporting Braga

There are quite a few players missing in action for the home side in this game. There are also some COVID-19 absentees in the team as has become the norm across leagues in Europe.

Defender David Carmo has been out for almost a year with a fractured ankle, while midfielders Andre Castro and Galeno joined the injured list in December.

Injured: David Carmo, Nuno Sequiera, Andre Castro, Galeno

Unavailable: Ricardo Horta, Chiquinho

Suspended: None

Famalicao

Joao Pedro Sousa should, more or less, be able to field his first-choice XI. Fullback Diogo Figueiras should return for this one if he passes a fitness test after missing three games with an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Braga vs Famalicao predicted XI

Sporting Braga predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Diogo Leite, Bruno Rodigues, Oliveira; Moura, Lucas Mineiro, Almoatasembellah Ali, Yan Couto; Iuri Medeiros, Miguel Fale; Victor Oliveira

Famalicao predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luiz Junior; Adrian Marin, Alex, Alexandre Penetra, Diogo Figueiras; Charles Pickel, Pepe; Ivan Jaime Pajuelo, Pedro Brazao, Ivo Rodrigues, Simon Banza

Sporting Braga vs Famalicao prediction

It's not been very smooth sailing for Braga in recent games, most notably in the Taca de Portugal. They were first hammered 5-1 by Boavista and then knocked out in the round of 16 in a 1-0 defeat by FC Vizela, eight places below them in the Primeira Liga.

Carlos Carvalhal's boys have been steadier in the league though and will be desperate to hold on to their European spot by keeping their good run going.

Famalicao are winless in five and do not look good enough to overcome their rivals in this one despite the indifferent form of the hosts. We are going for a home win for Sporting Braga at the Municipal Stadium.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-0 Famalicao

Edited by Peter P