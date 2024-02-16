Sporting Braga vs Farense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Sporting Braga will face Farense at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain hopeful of securing continental football. They were thrashed 5-0 by high-flying Sporting last time out in the Primeira Liga before suffering a 4-2 home defeat to Qarabag in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff round clash.

Sporting Braga sit fourth in the league table with 40 points from 21 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Farense have had their struggles upon promotion to the Portuguese top-flight but remain on course to avoid the drop. They played out a 1-1 draw against Famalicao in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow defeat before Bruno Duarte leveled the scores at the death to record his fourth goal in as many games.

The visitors sit mid-table in eighth place with 26 points from 21 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Sunday.

Sporting Braga vs Farense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Braga and Farense. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 3-1 victory in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a six-game winless streak in this fixture.

Braga have scored 44 goals in the Primeira Liga this season. Only Benfica (46) and league leaders Sporting (58) have scored more.

Farense are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

The Archbishops have picked up 22 points on home turf in the league this season, the joint-second-most in the competition so far.

Sporting Braga vs Farense Prediction

Braga are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning four of their last five games prior. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Farense are on a run of consecutive draws and have won just one of their last five matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the hosts come out on top here.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 3-1 Farense

Sporting Braga vs Farense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)