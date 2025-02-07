Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Sporting Braga will host Gil Vicente at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Sunday night in the 21st round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will look to extend their winning league run to five matches and potentially move higher up the league table.

Braga completed an impressive 2-1 comeback win against Moreirense last weekend thanks to Ricardo Horta’s 94th-minute winner. The hosts have a perfect record in the league since the start of the new year and are currently fourth in the league, five points clear of fifth-placed Santa Clara and could end the matchday in third place if they pick up a win and results elsewhere go in their favor.

Gil Vicente, who squandered an early lead and ended up losing 2-1 to Estoril last time out, have only one win in their last six league games. The visitors, who are 12th in the league with five wins from 20 games, are only four points clear of the relegation zone and will need to string together a decent run of results to avoid being in a relegation battle by the season’s end.

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 54 previous occasions. Braga have won 28 of those matches, 17 have ended in draws and Gil Vicente have won the remaining nine.

Braga have a decent goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture with 12 goals scored in their last 10.

The visitors have only one win in their last 10 meetings with Braga.

It ended in a goalless draw when the two teams met earlier this season in the fourth round of the league.

Only the top three teams in the table have scored more than Braga's 36 goals and conceded fewer than their 20 this season.

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Prediction

The Archbishops will be comfortable favorites when they host Gil Vicente this weekend. They have won their last three games on home turf and will be looking to extend that streak on Sunday.

Gil Vicente will hope for a positive result this Sunday following their recent struggles. They have, however, won just once on the road all season and could lose here.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 1-0 Gil Vicente

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in just two of their last seven matchups)

