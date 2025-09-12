Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Sporting Braga will host Gil Vicente at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Sunday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts return from the international break keen to continue their fine form and push higher up the league table.

Braga were disappointed to drop points in their 2-2 draw against Rio Ave last time out, having put up a significantly better performance and created a plethora of chances. They will have their sights set on returning to winning ways.

Carlos Vicens’s side have been in remarkable form in recent months, with their only loss in their last 20 competitive games coming back in April, and will hope to get the win on Sunday as they build momentum ahead of their Europa League opener later in the month.

Gil Vicente are just a point and a place behind Sunday's hosts after the opening four games of the league season and will be optimistic to continue picking up points early in the campaign.

The visitors earned their second win of the season with a decent 2-0 victory over Moreirense just before the break, but will be up against a considerably better side when they make the trip to Braga.

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 55 previous occasions going into the weekend. Braga have won 29 of those matches, while 17 have ended in draws, and Gil Vicente have won only nine.

The hosts have only managed to score 12 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture, but have kept clean sheets in six of those games.

The visitors have only scored one goal across their last 10 meetings with Braga, with their last win over the hosts coming in March 2022.

Braga have scored 10 goals in their opening four games of the season. Only Porto (11) and Sporting CP (13) have scored more.

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente

The Archbishops are comfortable favorites going into the weekend courtesy of their home advantage, better offensive form, and dominant record in this fixture.

Gil Vicente will be glad to get a draw against a better side, but will need to be at their best to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-1 Gil Vicente

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Three of the hosts' last four games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

