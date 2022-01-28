Sporting Braga vs Moreirense prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Portuguese Primeira Liga returns this weekend and will see Sporting Braga host Moreirense at the Braga Municipal on Sunday.

Sporting Braga have struggled to establish a consistent run of form in recent weeks. They, however, picked up a commendable 2-1 comeback win over defending champions Sporting CP. They went into the break a goal behind before Wenderson Galeno scored the equalizer from the penalty spot. 19-year-old midfielder Jean-Baptiste Gorby then scored the winner deep into extra time.

The hosts sit fourth in the league table, with 35 points from 19 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play this weekend.

Moreirense have been as inconsistent as their weekend hosts. They were beaten 2-0 on home turf by Santa Clara in their last game after holding league giants Benfica to a 1-1 draw the game before.

Moreirense sit 16th in the league with just 16 points picked up so far, level on points with Famalicao. They are currently in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen the gap this weekend.

Sporting Braga vs Moreirense Head-to-Head

Sporting Braga and Moreirense have met 26 times in the past. The hosts have won 16 of those contests, while Maritimo have just four wins. The other six games between the sides have ended in draws.

The two sides last met last August in a Primeira Liga clash. Sporting Braga won the game 3-2

Sporting Braga Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Moreirense Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Sporting Braga vs Moreirense Team News

Sporting Braga

David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira and Lucas Mineiro are all injured and will not play against Moreirense this weekend. Tiago Sa and Yan Couto have both tested positive for COVID-19 recently and while the former's involvement is in doubt, the latter is set to miss Saturday's game.

Injured: David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira, Lucas Mineiro

Doubtful: Tiago Sa

COVID-19: Yan Couto

Suspended: None

Moreirense

The visitors will be without captain Steven Vitoria after he received a red card against Santa Clara last time out. Godfried Frimpong has been out of action since August due to injury and will be absent as well.

Injured: Godfried Frimpong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Steven Vitoria

Sporting Braga vs Moreirense Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus (GK); Diogo Leite, Vitor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira; Fabiano Silva, Andre Horta, Andre Castro, Wenderson Galeno; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz

Moreirense Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kewin Oliveira Silva (GK); Lazar Rosic, Pablo Santos, Artur Jorge; Paulinho Mota, Fabio Pacheco, Ibrahima Camara, Pedro Amador; Yan Santos, Rafael Martins, Walterson Silva

Sporting Braga vs Moreirense Prediction

Both teams have been very inconsistent of late. The home side have picked up two draws, three wins and four losses in their last nine games across all competitions while the visitors have won just twice in that period.

Sporting Braga however beat defending champions Sporting CP in their last game and will be the more confident side going into Sunday's game. The hosts should win this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-1 Moreirense

Edited by Manas Mitul