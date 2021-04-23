Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Two heavyweights in Portuguese football will trade tackles this weekend when Sporting Braga host Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

There is a lot riding on the outcome of this clash and both sides will give their all to secure maximum points.

The hosts currently sit in fourth place, two points behind Benfica. They need a victory to boost their chances of securing the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Sporting Lisbon are still clinging onto top spot with six games to go but can hardly afford any slip-ups, with a rampant Porto breathing down their neck.

The capital side come into this clash off the back of an exhilarating 2-2 draw at home to Belenenses. They missed a first-half penalty and went two goals down before scoring two goals in the final eight minutes. That included a goal from a penalty with the last kick of the game to preserve their unbeaten run.

Braga were 2-1 victors at home to Boavista. Goals from Fransergio and Andres Sporar helped them complete the comeback victory.

Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the last two decades and Sporting Lisbon have a much better record with 28 wins.

Braga were victorious in 17 previous games, while the two sides shared the spoils on just five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the final of the Portuguese League Cup in January 2021. Pedro Porro scored a first-half goal to settle the game and grant the Lions the trophy.

Sporting Lisbon are the only unbeaten side in the league but have stuttered in recent weeks, with three draws from their last five games. Braga are unbeaten in four league matches.

Sporting Braga from guide: W-D-D-W-L

Sporting Lisbon form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Sporting Braga

Francisco Moura has been ruled out for the hosts with a long-term ACL injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Injury: Francisco Moura

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of the trip to Braga.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus Magalhaes (GK); Nuno Sequeira, Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, Ricardo Esgaio; Wenderson Galeno, Fransergio, Nicolas Gaitan, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz, Lucas Piazon

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-5-2): Antonio Adan (GK); Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Nuno Mendes, Pedro Concalves, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Paulinho, Tiago Tomas

Sporting Braga vs Sporting Lisbon Preediction

Sporting Lisbon tend to be very cagey in their approach and this would be the case with a lot riding on the outcome of this game.

Braga are not too expansive either, which means that this could be a tight affair with few chances. Although both sides are capable of nicking this one, we are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 0-1 Sporting Lisbon