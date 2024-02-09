Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Sporting Charleroi will host Anderlecht at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and currently find themselves in the relegation zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Kortrijk in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Sporting Charleroi sit 13th in the league table with just 24 points picked so far. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Anderlecht meanwhile have performed well this season and now have their sights set on a return to continental football. They beat Gent 1-0 in their last match, with Denmark international Anders Dreyer scoring the sole goal of the game from the spot just before the interval.

The visitors sit second in the table with 45 points from 23 games. They are four points above third-placed Club Brugge and will be looking to further widen that gap on Sunday.

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 125 meetings between Charleroi and Anderlecht. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 76 times. There have been 24 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won all but one of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Anderlecht have scored 45 goals in the Pro League this season. Only Club Brugge (49) and league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (52) have scored more.

All six of Charleroi's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Prediction

Charleroi have lost three of their last four games and have won just two of their last 10 competitive outings. They have, however, won two of their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Anderlecht's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are winless in their last four games on the road but should have more than enough to win this one.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-2 Anderlecht

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)