Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Sporting Charleroi will host Anderlecht at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The home side have had a largely positive campaign and are now making a late push for the championship round as they sit eighth in the table with 33 points from 25 matches.

Ad

They were held to a 1-1 draw by last-placed Beerschot in their last match, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Nikola Stulic leveled the scores from close range at the hour mark.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have had their struggles in recent outings but remain on course to finish the regular season in the top six. They beat Royal Antwerp 2-0 last time out in the Pro League, with Kasper Dolberg scoring a quickfire second-half double to open his account for the year and secure the points for the Purple & White.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 42 points from 25 matches and will be targeting maximum points on the road this weekend.

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 127 meetings between Charleroi and Anderlecht. The home side have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 77 times.

There have been 25 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

Only three of the Zebras' 10 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Anderlecht have the second-best defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 23.

Ad

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Prediction

Charleroi are undefeated in their last four matches and have lost just one of their last seven. They have lost just one of their last six matches at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi and will head into the weekend clash as very slight favorites.

Anderlecht were thrashed 3-0 by Fenerbahce in their game on Thursday, marking their fourth winless game in their last five outings. They have lost three of their last four games on the road but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-1 Anderlecht

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Anderlecht's last eight away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback