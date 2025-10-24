Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Sporting Charleroi and Anderlecht get round 12 of the Belgian Jupiler League underway when they lock horns at the Stade du Pays on Friday. Having failed to win their previous five meetings between the two teams, Rik De Mil’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and secure their first victory since mid-September.

Sporting Charleroi were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise at the Stade Joseph Marien last Saturday.

De Mil’s side have now lost four games on the trot, conceding nine goals and scoring three since scraping a 1-0 victory over Genk on September 17.

Charleroi have picked up just 12 points from their 11 Jupiler League matches so far to sit 12th in the standings but could move level on points with eighth-placed Genk with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Anderlecht gave up their lead twice against Sint-Truidense last Sunday when both sides played out a 2-2 draw at the Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium.

With that result, Besnik Hasi’s men have gone six straight matches without defeat, picking up four draws and two wins since a 2-0 loss against Saint-Gilloise on August 31.

Anderlecht have picked up five wins and four draws from their 11 league games so far to collect 19 points and sit third in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Mechelen.

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 37 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Anderlecht boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sporting Charleroi have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last five games against De Mil’s men, picking up four wins and one draw since a 1-0 defeat in October 2022.

Charleroi have failed to win five of their last six home matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since July 31.

Anderlecht have managed just one win from their last six away games in all competitions while losing twice and picking up three draws since August 14.

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Prediction

While Anderlecht have struggled for results on the road, they will be backing themselves against a floundering Charleroi side, who are on a four-game losing run.

De Mil’s men have failed to taste victory in their last five games against Anderlecht and we see them falling short here once again.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-3 Anderlecht

Sporting Charleroi vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: First to score - Anderlecht (The victors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Charleroi)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 clashes)

