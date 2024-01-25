Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Sporting Charleroi will face Club Brugge at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league this season and currently find themselves just outside the relegation round. They were beaten 4-1 by Royal Antwerp in their last match, finding themselves four goals down before Antoine Bernier came off the bench to score a late consolation goal.

Sporting Charleroi sit 12th in the league table with 21 points from 21 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Club Brugge are playing well at the moment and have steadily climbed up the league table. They beat Westerlo 3-0 last time out with Igor Thiago scoring a brace before substitute Antonio Nusa wrapped up the points from close range late in the match.

The visitors sit fourth in the Pro League standings with 37 points picked up so far and will be looking to extend their strong run of form this weekend.

Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 108 meetings between Charleroi and Club Brugge. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 66 times. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Club Brugge have the best defensive record in the Belgian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 17.

All five of Charleroi's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge Prediction

Charleroi have lost two of their last three Pro League matches and have won just one of their last six outings in the competition. They have, however, performed well on home turf this season and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Club Brugge are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last 13 competitive games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-3 Club Brugge

Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)