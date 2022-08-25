Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022–23

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sporting Charleroi play host to Club Brugge on Friday.

Both sides head into the weekend on a run of two consecutive victories and we expect them to go all out against each other in search of all three points.

Sporting Charleroi made it two wins from two last Sunday as they saw off Zulte Waregem 3-1 away from home.

This followed a 1-0 victory against newly-promoted RFC Seraing a fortnight ago which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

Sporting Charleroi’s next assignment sees them go against a Club Brugge side who are unbeaten in 16 of the last 20 meetings between the teams, claiming 11 wins and five draws.

Carl Hoefkens’s men were made to work their socks off last weekend as they held on for a 2-1 victory over a resilient Kortrijk side.

Club Brugge are now unbeaten in three consecutive games, picking up two wins and one draw since July’s 2-1 loss at Eupen.

With 10 points from five games, the Blauw-Zwart are currently third in the Jupiler League standings, one point and two places above Sporting Charleroi.

Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head

Club Brugge have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides. Sporting Charleroi have managed six wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

Sporting Charleroi Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Club Brugge Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge Team News

Sporting Charleroi

The hosts will be without Stefan Knezevic, Jules Van Cleemput and Mehdi Boukamir, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Stefan Knezevic, Jules Van Cleemput, Mehdi Boukamir

Suspended: None

Club Brugge

Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan and Mats Rits have all been sidelined through injuries and will play no part in this weekend’s game.

Injured: Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan, Mats Rits

Suspended: None

Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge Predicted XI

Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI (4-4-2): Herve Koffi; Jonas Bager, Loïc Bessile, Stelios Andreou, Marco Ilaimaharitra; Daan Heymans, Adem Zorgane, Ali Gholizadeh, Jackson Tchatchoua; Nadhir Benbouali, Ken Nkuba Tshiend

Club Brugge Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Abakar Sylla; Andreas Skov Olsen, Casper Nielsen, Hans Vanaken, Denis Odoi, Bjorn Meijer; Kamal Sowah, Ferran Jutglà

Sporting Charleroi vs Club Brugge Prediction

Sporting Charleroi and Club Brugge head into the weekend in fine form and this makes for an exciting watch. Looking at past results in this fixture and the gulf in quality between the two sides, we are backing Club Brugge to extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-3 Club Brugge

Edited by Peter P