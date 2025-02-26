Sporting Charleroi vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2025

Sporting Charleroi will host Genk at Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Friday in the 28th round of the 2024-25 Belgian Pro League campaign. The hosts will be looking to get a result against the league leaders this weekend to mount a late push for championship-round qualification.

Ad

Charleroi came back from a goal down to secure a 3-1 win over Westerlo last weekend, marking only their second win in seven league games since returning from the winter break. The hosts are currently sat in eighth place, five points shy of the championship round spots and will need to pick up points in the coming weeks to ensure a top-six finish.

Genk dropped points for only the eighth time after 27 league games in a goalless draw against Gent on Sunday but remain nine points clear at the top of the league table. The visitors, who have won five of their last seven domestic matches, are 24 points above seventh-place Standard Liege and have since confirmed qualification for the championship round.

Ad

Trending

Sporting Charleroi vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 77 previous occasions going into this Friday's fixture. Charleroi have won 28 of those meetings, and 16 have ended in draws while Genk have won the remaining 33.

The hosts have won just one of the last 10 competitive meetings between the two sides.

The visitors have been stellar in front of goal in this fixture of late with 21 goals scored in the last 10 competitive editions of this fixture.

Genk picked up all three points with a 3-0 win when the two teams met earlier this season.

Only three teams in the Belgian top division have conceded fewer goals than Charleroi’s 30.

Blauw-Wit have the second-best offensive record in the league with 51 goals scored so far.

Ad

Sporting Charleroi vs Genk Prediction

The hosts are slight underdogs heading into Friday's matchup and will need to be at their best to get a result against a side in much better form. Les Zèbres will, however, hope their solid defensive record will provide a much-needed advantage.

Blauw-Wit should pick up maximum points this weekend thanks to their much better form and remarkable goal-scoring record. They have also won their last three games on the road and should extend that streak here.

Ad

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-2 Genk

Sporting Charleroi vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two clubs have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last eight games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback