Sporting Charleroi vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

The action continues in the Belgian Jupiler League as Sporting Charleroi and Gent go head-to-head at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Sunday.

Hein van Haezebrouck’s men head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive victories across all competitions and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Sporting Charleroi returned to winning ways on Tuesday when they edged out Thes Sport 3-0 to book their spot in the last 16 of the Belgian Cup.

This followed a 2-0 loss against Eupen on October 28 which saw their two-game winning streak in the Jupiler League come to an end.

With 13 points from 12 matches, Felice Mazzu’s side are currently 10th in the league table, level on points with Eupen and Molenbeek.

Elsewhere, Gent cruised through the round of 32 of the Belgian Cup on Wednesday courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Challenger League side Patro Eisden Maasmechelen.

Van Haezebrouck’s men have now won their last three matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Standard Liege on October 29 which saw their four-game winless run in the league come to an end.

With 23 points from 12 matches, Gent are currently third in the Jupiler League standings, five points behind first-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Sporting Charleroi vs Gent Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 54 meetings between the sides, Gent boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sporting Charleroi have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Mazzu’s men are unbeaten in their last three games against Gent, claiming two wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss in April 2022.

Gent have lost just one of their last seven away matches across all competitions while picking up three wins and four draws since late August.

Sporting Charleroi have won their last three home games and are unbeaten in eight straight competitive games at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi, picking up four wins and four draws since the start of April.

Sporting Charleroi vs Gent Prediction

Sporting Charleroi have put together an impressive run of results in the last few weeks but now face a sterner challenger in a spirited Gent side.

Mazzu’s men have been tough to crack on home turf and we fancy them holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-1 Gent

Sporting Charleroi vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of Charleroi’s last five matches)