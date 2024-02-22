Sporting Charleroi vs KRC Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2024

Fresh off the back of picking up their first Belgian Jupiler League win of the year, KRC Genk journey to the Stade du Pays de Charleroi to face Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Felice Mazzu’s men have failed to win their last six games against the visitors and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Sporting Charleroi failed to move out of the Jupiler League relegation round places as they were held to a goalless draw by Oud-Heverlee Leuven last Saturday.

Mazzu’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Eupen on January 31.

With 25 points from 26 matches, Charleroi are currently 13th in the Jupiler League table, level on points with 12th-placed Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Genk, on the other hand, finally got up and running in 2024 as they picked up a 3-1 victory over bottom-dwellers RWD Molenbeek last weekend.

Prior to that, Wouter Vrancken’s men failed to win their opening five league games of the year, claiming three draws and losing twice in that time.

Genk have picked up 40 points from 25 Jupiler League matches to sit seventh in the league table, level on points with sixth-placed Cercle Brugge.

Sporting Charleroi vs KRC Genk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 58 meetings between the sides, Genk boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sporting Charleroi have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Genk are on a six-game unbeaten run against Mazzu’s men, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss in October 2021.

Charleroi have failed to win five of their last six matches, losing four and picking up one draw since the start of the year.

Genk have won just one of their last seven Jupiler League away matches while losing four and picking up two draws since the start of November.

Sporting Charleroi vs KRC Genk Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Molenbeek, Genk will head into the weekend with renewed confidence.

Vrancken’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-3 KRC Genk

Sporting Charleroi vs KRC Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scoring in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six encounters)