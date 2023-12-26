Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27th 2023

Sporting Charleroi and Mechelen bring their year to an end on Wednesday when they square off at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi in round 20 of the Belgian Jupiler League.

Felice Mazzu’s men not only look to end their five-game winless run but also generate considerable momentum heading into the turn of the new year.

Sporting Charleroi failed to find their feet last Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sint-Truidense at the Stayen Stadium.

Mazzu’s side have now gone five consecutive games without a win in all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since a 3-2 victory over Westerlo on November 25.

With 18 points from 19 matches, Charleroi are currently 13th in the Jupiler League standings, level on points with 12th-placed Westerlo.

Meanwhile, Mechelen returned to winning ways in style when they thrashed 10-man Standard Liege 3-0 last Wednesday.

Prior to that, Besnik Hasi’s men were on a three-match winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

With 22 points from 19 matches, Mechelen are currently ninth in the league table, level on points with 10th-placed Standard Liege.

Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Mechelen holds a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sporting Charleroi have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Mechelen are unbeaten in their last three games against Mazzu’s men, picking up two wins and one draw since a 3-2 loss in May 2022.

Charleroi have lost all but one of their last four home matches, with a 3-2 victory over Westerlo on November 25 being the exception.

Mechelen are winless in six of their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since the start of September.

Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen Prediction

Mechelen turned in an impressive all-round display against Standard Liege last time out and will head into Wednesday with sky-high confidence. However, they have struggled for results away from home and we predict they will settle for a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-1 Mechelen

Sporting Charleroi vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Mechelen’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the sides)