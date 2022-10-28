Sporting Charleroi vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022 

Sporting Charleroi will welcome Royal Antwerp to the Stade du Pays for a Jupiler League matchday 15 clash on Sunday (October 30).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Cercle Brugge at the weekend. Ayase Ueda scored a brace to inspire his team to victory. Antwerp, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Genk at home in a top-of-the-table clash. Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu scored a brace in the win for Sporting.

The defeat left Mark van Bommel's side in second place, four points behind table-toppers Genk. Sporting, meanwhile, are in 13th spot and have 16 points to show for their efforts after 14 games.

Sporting Charleroi vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have 21 wins from their last 46 games against Charleroi, who have 13 wins.

Their most recent meeting in January saw Antwerp claim a 3-0 home win.

Five of Antwerp's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have seen both teams score.

Sporting have lost four of their last six home games.

Antwerp have the joint-best defence in the league, conceding 14 goals in as many games.

Sporting Charleroi vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Antwerp's brilliant start to the campaign has seen them take an early lead in the race to win the league. However, their recent displays have threatened to derail their aspirations, with three losses in their last five games.

Sporting, meanwhile, have more modest aspirations and will look to snap their four-game winless run. The hosts have lost five of their last seven games. Another loss could see them drop closer to the relegation zone, depending on results elsewhere.

Charleroi are one of the most attack-minded teams in the league, and goals tend to flow when they play. Nevertheless, Antwerp are the favourites and should leave with all three points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 1-3 Royal Antwerp

Sporting Charleroi vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Six of the last eight head-to-head games have seen both teams score).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Antwerp's last six games have produced at least three goals.)

