Sporting Charleroi vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sporting Charleroi and Standard Liege lock horns at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi on Sunday. Having failed to win the last seven meetings between the two sides, Rik Demil’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and snap their four-game winless run.

Sporting Charleroi were denied a dream start to the Jupiler League Conference League playoff campaign as they played out a goalless draw with 10-man Oud-Heverlee Leuven last Friday.

Demil’s side have failed to taste victory in four consecutive games, losing twice and claiming two draws since February’s 3-1 victory over Westerlo.

Sporting Charleroi picked up 37 points from their 30 regular-season games to finish 10th in the Jupiler League table and book their spot in the Conference League playoffs.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Standard Liege were left disappointed in their opening game of the playoffs last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mechelen after giving up the lead twice in the game.

Ivan Leko’s men are also on a four-game winless run in the league, claiming just two points from the last 12 available, and have managed just one win from their eight matches since the start of February.

Standard Liege picked up 39 points from their first 30 Jupiler League games to finish seventh in the table and secure a spot in the Conference League playoffs, six points off sixth-placed Gent in the final Championship round playoff spot.

Sporting Charleroi vs Standard Liege Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Standard Liege boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sporting Charleroi have picked up just nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Standard Liege are on a run of seven back-to-back games without defeat against Demil’s men, picking up three wins and four draws since a 3-0 loss in December 2021.

Sporting Charleroi have failed to win five of their last six home games, losing three and claiming two draws since the turn of the year.

Sporting Charleroi vs Standard Liege Prediction

Sporting Charleroi and Standard Liege failed to kick off the league's playoffs on a high and will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they eye European qualification. However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing Leko’s men to come away with the desired result at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi.

Prediction: Sporting Charleroi 0-2 Standard Liege

Sporting Charleroi vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Standard Liege to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last seven clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six meetings)

