Sporting CP vs Besiktas prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns this week and will see Sporting CP host Besiktas in Group C on Wednesday at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Sporting CP began their European campaign on a disastrous note this season as they lost 5-1 to Ajax on home turf. They then faced Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and lost 1-0. Sporting CP picked up their first Champions League win of the season last time out as they beat Besiktas 4-1 away from home.

Sporting CP sit third in their group with three points. They need a win on Wednesday to keep their hopes of qualification alive and will be targeting that.

Besiktas are winless in the Champions League this season. They were beaten 2-1 by Borussia Dortmund in their first game before losing 2-0 to Ajax in their next encounter. The Turkish outfit then lost 4-1 to Sporting CP in their third game.

Winless in all their European outings so far, Besiktas sit bottom of Group C. Anything short of a win from Besiktas on Wednesday will ultimately see the Turkish champions exit the tournament.

Sporting CP vs Besiktas Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Sporting CP and Besiktas in the past. Sporting CP have won two of those games while the other ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in the reverse fixture of Wednesday's game. Sporting CP won the match 4-1.

Sporting CP Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-L-W

Besiktas Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-L-L

Sporting CP vs Besiktas Team News

Sporting CP

Tiago Tomas remains out with a thigh injury. The teenage striker is the only injury concern for the home team.

Injured: Tiago Tomas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Besiktas

Ajdin Hasic, Miralem Pjanic and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou are all out injured and will miss the game on Wednesday. Michy Batshuayi and Domagoj Vida both suffered injuries in Besiktas' last game and will also be absent.

Injured: Ajdin Hasic, Miralem Pjanic, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Michy Batshuayi, Domagoj Vida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting CP vs Besiktas Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Matheus Reis, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Pedro Porro; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ersin Destanoglu; Valentin Rosier, Welinton, Francisco Montero, Cengiz Meras; Atiba Hutchinson, Souza; Rachid Ghezzal, Alex Tereira, Cyle Larin; Kenan Karaman

Sporting CP vs Besiktas Prediction

Sporting CP have been utterly brilliant in their domestic campaign and will want to transfer that form to the European stage. They are on a six-game winning run and will want to extend their streak to seven games.

Besiktas have won just one of their last four games, losing the rest. With certain key players missing from the visitors' camp, Sporting CP should get the win.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-1 Besiktas

Edited by Peter P