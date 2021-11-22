Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Sporting CP are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Estádio José Alvalade on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Sporting CP come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over ten-man Varzim in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal. A second-half brace from star forward Pedro Goncalves ensured victory for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP. Brazilian attacker Heliardo scored the consolation goal for Varzim, who had Brazilian winger Murilo sent off in the second-half.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Second-half goals from Dutch attacker Donyell Malen and experienced attacker Marco Reus sealed the deal for Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund. Young forward Robert Massimo scored the consolation goal for Stuttgart.

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the advantage having won all three games.

The two clubs last faced each other recently in the Champions League, with Borussia Dortmund beating Sporting CP 1-0. A first-half goal from Netherlands international Donyell Malen secured the win for the Bundesliga giants.

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Sporting CP

Sporting CP will be without Cape Verde international Jovane Cabral, while there are doubts over the availability of Uruguayan centre-back Sebastian Coates, left-back Ruben Vinagre and young forward Tiago Tomas. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Ruben Amorim is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jovane Cabral

Doubtful: Ruben Vinagre, Tiago Tomas, Sebastian Coates

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of star Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and United States of America international Giovanni Reyna. There are doubts over the availability of left-back Nico Schulz and winger Marius Wolf. Centre-back Mats Hummels is suspended.

Injured: Erling Braut Haaland, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey

Doubtful: Marius Wolf, Nico Schulz

Suspended: Mats Hummels

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Zouhair Feddal, Matheus Reis, Ricardo Esgaio, Joao Palhinha, Daniel Braganca, Nuno Santos, Pedro Goncalves, Bruno Tabata, Pablo Sarabia

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Marin Pongracic, Raphael Guerreiro, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard, Donyell Malen

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Sporting CP are 3rd in their Champions League group, despite winning two games. They have some talented players in the squad, with the likes of Pedro Goncalves and Pablo Sarabia capable of troubling the opposition defence.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league table. They are clearly missing star striker Erling Braut Haaland, who is out with an injury. While their domestic form has not suffered in his absence, it will be interesting to see how they cope without him against Sporting CP.

Borussia Dortmund should win.

Prediction: Sporting CP 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

