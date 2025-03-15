Sporting CP vs Famalicao Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

Sporting CP will look to go six clear atop the Primeira Liga when they host Famalicao on Saturday. The Vila Nova journey to the Estadio Jose Alvalade on a seven-game losing streak.

Sporting maintained their lead at the top of the standings on Sunday with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Casa Pia at the Estadio Pina Manique. Rui Borges’ men have gone 12 league games without defeat, winning seven, since a 2-1 loss to Moreirense on December 5.

Sporting have won 18 of their 25 Primeira Liga matches, losing twice, to collect 59 points and are first in the points table, three points above second-placed Benfica.

Meanwhile, Famalicao returned to winning ways on Monday with a 1-0 victory over Rio Ave at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

Before that, the Vila Nova saw their five-game unbeaten run snapped on March 1 with a 2-1 defeat to CD Nacional at the Estadio da Madeira,.

Famalicao have picked up 34 points from 29 matches to sit ninth in the standings but could move into seventh with all three points this weekend.

Sporting CP vs Famalicao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have won 12 of the last 17 meetings with Famalicao, losing two.

Sporting are on a seven-game winning streak against the Vila Nova and are unbeaten in 10 encounters since a 3-1 loss in March 2020.

Famalicao have won two of their most recent seven games on the road, losing three, since December.

Sporting CP vs Famalicao Prediction

Sporting know they must avoid any slip-up in their quest for the Primeira Liga title, as Benfica are hot on ther trail heading into the business end of the season. Borges' men have been utterly dominant in this fixture, and considering their fine home form, expect them to seee off Famalicao once again.

Prediction: Sporting 3-0 Famalicao

Sporting CP vs Famalicao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Sporting (The hosts have led at half-time in five of their last seven games in the fixture.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of their last five meetings.)

