Sporting CP vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Sporting CP and Marseille will trade tackles in a UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday (October 22nd). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 extra-time victory over Pacos Ferreira in the Taca de Portugal. They went behind to Ronaldo Lumungo's 18th-minute strike but Pedro Goncalves equalized four minutes later. Joao Victor restored the hosts' lead four minutes into the second half but Fotis Ioannidis drew the game level just past the hour-mark to force extra time. Tiago Ferreira's own goal settled the contest.

Marseille, meanwhile, thrashed Le Havre 6-2 at home in Ligue 1. They went behind to Yassine Kechta's 24th-minute strike but Gautier Lloris' red card 10 minutes later gave the hosts some leeway. Mason Greenwood equalized from the resultant penalty before going ahead to score a second-half hat-trick. Robinio Vaz and Michael Murillo scored either side of Abdoulaye Toure late on.

Les Phocéens will turn their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them thrash Ajax 4-0 at home. Sporting fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Napoli.

Sporting CP vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Group D of the 2022-23 UCL campaign. Marseille claimed a 4-1 home win and won 2-0 in Portugal.

Six of Marseille's last seven games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Sporting's last nine UCL games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Marseille have lost 11 of their last 12 away games in the UCL.

Sporting have scored in each of their last 18 major European group/league phase fixtures.

Sporting CP vs Marseille Prediction

Sporting Lisbon began their UCL campaign with a resounding home win over Kairat Almaty before their narrow loss to Napoli. The Lions have not been at their best in the last few weeks and needed extra time to see off second-division opposition in the Cup.

Marseille are flying high at the moment, having won their last five games on the bounce. This form has seen Roberto De Zerbi's side go top of Ligue 1 as they aim to make it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-2 Marseille

Sporting CP vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

