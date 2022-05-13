Sporting CP vs Santa Clara prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting CP are set to play Santa Clara at the Estádio José Alvalade on Saturday in the Primeira Liga.
Sporting CP come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Paulo Sergio's Portimonense in the league. A first-half goal from Brazilian attacker Bruno Tabata and a second-half brace from Spain international Pablo Sarabia secured the win for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP. First-half goals from Brazilian midfielder Carlinhos and Brazilian attacker Welinton Junior proved to be a mere consolation for Portimonense.
Santa Clara, on the other hand, beat ten-man Pacos de Ferreira 2-0 in the league. Goals from midfielder Lincoln and midfielder Ricardinho sealed the deal for Mario Silva's Santa Clara. Pacos de Ferreira had Slovenian goalkeeper Igor Vekic sent off early in the first-half.
Sporting CP vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head
In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sporting CP hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games and lost one.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the semi-final of the Taca de Liga, with Sporting CP beating Santa Clara 2-1. An own goal from Venezuelan centre-back Mikel Villanueva and a penalty from Spanish attacker Pablo Sarabia ensured victory for Sporting CP. Brazilian midfielder Lincoln scored the goal for Santa Clara, who had forward Rui Costa sent off in the second-half.
Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-L-W
Santa Clara form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-D-D-W
Sporting CP vs Santa Clara Team News
Sporting CP
Sporting CP have no known injury issues and manager Ruben Amorim is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Santa Clara
Meanwhile, Santa Clara manager Mario Silva will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Costinha, Venezuelan centre-back Mikel Villanueva and veteran goalkeeper Marco Pereira.
Injured: Mikel Villanueva, Marco Pereira, Costinha
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sporting CP vs Santa Clara Predicted XI
Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Matheus Reis, Pedro Porro, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Nuno Santos, Marcus Edwards, Pablo Sarabia, Pedro Goncalves
Santa Clara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cardoso, Pierre Sagna, Cristian Gonzalez, Joao Afonso, Paulo Henrique, Ruben Oliveira, Hidemasa Morita, Oscar Barreto, Mohammad Mohebi, Ricardo Antonio, Kyosuke Tagawa
Sporting CP vs Santa Clara Prediction
Sporting CP are 2nd in the league, and will finish as runners-up this season, behind Porto. Some players could be on their way out, with centre-back Goncalo Inacio recently linked with Manchester United and right-back Pedro Porro with Real Madrid.
Santa Clara, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, and could potentially finish as low as 11th.
Sporting CP will be the favourites.
Prediction: Sporting CP 1-0 Santa Clara