Sporting CP vs Tondela prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Sporting CP will be back in action on Sunday night when they invite Tondela to the Estádio José Alvalade in their round six Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture.

Sporting maintained their unbeaten status in the league after a convincing 3-1 home win over Gil Vicente last time around while Tondela recorded their first win of the season against Portimonense in their previous outing.

Tondela have never managed to beat Sporting at the Estádio José Alvalade, and they will hope to change that on Sunday night.

Sporting CP vs Tondela Head-to-Head

Across all competitions, Sporting CP and Tondela have locked horns on 10 occasions, with all the meetings coming in the Primeira Liga.

Sporting have a better record in the fixture, and have ended victorious on five occasions.

Tondela have two wins to their name while three meetings between these sides have ended in a draw.

The Gold and Greens are yet to defeat the Leões on their travels but, interestingly, all three stalemates between the sides have been played out at Sunday's venue.

Sporting CP form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Tondela form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Sporting CP vs Tondela Team News

Sporting CP will not be able to call upon the services of Bruno Tabata and Vitorino Antunes, as they continue their recovery from injuries. All the players who took part in their win over Gil Vicente and are available for this game.

Preparação para o CD Tondela ⚽ #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/3hhZ0bP0UB — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) October 30, 2020

Injured: Bruno Tabata (muscle), Vitorino Antunes (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Tondela, centre-back Ricardo Alves and Yohan Tavares will not make the trip to the capital. The trio of Abdel Medioub, Mario González and Souleymane have resumed partial training and their inclusion in the starting XI will be determined close to kick-off by head coach Pako Ayestarán.

Babacar Niasse served his one-game suspension and should start against Sporting.

Jota and Ruben Fonseca tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and have gone into self-isolation. They will be out of action for at least two weeks.

Injured: Ricardo Alves (tendon), Yohan Tavares (undisclosed), Jota (COVID-19), Ruben Fonseca (COVID-19)

Doubtful: Abdel Medioub, Mario González, Souleymane

Suspended: None

Sporting CP vs Tondela Predicted XI

Sporting CP predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adán; Luís Neto, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal; João Palhinha, Nuno Mendes, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Porro; Pedro Gonçalves, Nuno Santos; Jovane Cabral

Tondela predicted XI (4-4-2): Babacar Niasse; João Jaquité, Jhon Murillo, Enzo Gabriel Martínez, Filipe Ferreira; Rafael Barbosa, João Pedro, Jaume Grau, Naoufel Khacef; Salvador Agra, Tomislav Štrkalj

Sporting CP vs Tondela Prediction

Former Wolverhampton Wanderer midfielder Pedro Goncalves has scored three goals for Sporting this season

Sporting are unbeaten in the league this season and, apart from their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Porto, have delivered consistent results. Tondela are missing a couple of key figures heading into the fixture. They have been inconsistent in front of the goal, scoring four times this term.

Though Tondela have secured their first win of the season and will be full of confidence against Sporting, we do not think they'll be able to break the hosts' unbeaten streak on Sunday. A win for Sporting is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Sporting CP 2-0 Tondela