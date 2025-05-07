Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

The Copa Libertadores returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sporting Cristal and Bolivar square off at the Estadio Nacional on Wednesday. Paulo Autuori’s men have stumbled into the new campaign and will be looking to secure their first win in Group G.

Ad

Sporting Cristal picked up a morale-boosting result last time out as they secured a 3-2 win over ADC Juan Pablo at the Estadio Alberto Gallardo in the Peruvian Liga 1.

Autuori’s side, who are currently ninth in the league table, will aim to take that momentum into the Copa Libertadores, where they have failed to win their opening three games, claiming one point from the first nine available.

Sporting Cristal suffered back-to-back defeats against Palmeiras and Bolivar in the first two games in Group G before playing out a 2-2 draw against Cerro Porteno on April 25.

Ad

Trending

Bolivar, meanwhile, have lost two of their opening three matches in the Copa Libertadores, with a 3-0 victory over Cristal in April’s reverse fixture sandwiched between the two defeats.

With just three points from a possible nine, Flavio Robatto’s men are currently third in the Group G standings, one point and one place above Wednesday’s hosts, who are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Bolivar travel to the Estadio Nacional fresh off the back of an emphatic 3-0 victory over ABB in the Bolivian Division Professional, where they sit second in the league standings with 15 points from six matches.

Ad

Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Sporting Cristal and Bolivar, with the Bolivian powerhouse securing a 1-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Sporting Cristal have failed to win five of their last seven matches in all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since the start of April.

Bolivar have lost four of their most recent six away matches while picking up two wins in that time — they had won each of the six games on the road preceding this run.

Sporting Cristal are unbeaten in 14 of their 15 home matches across all competitions this season, picking up 13 wins and one draw so far.

Ad

Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar Prediction

Sporting Cristal and Bolivar have endured a slow start to the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign and will head into the midweek clash in search of a morale-boosting result.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils at the Estadio Nacional.

Prediction: Sporting Cristal 2-2 Bolivar

Sporting Cristal vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Bolivar’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the visitors’ last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More