Sporting Cristal vs Emelec Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023

Sporting Cristal host Emelec at the Estadio Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana knockout round playoffs on Wednesday (July 12).

The two teams are meeting for the first time in an official competition. The only time they played against each other was in a friendly in 2019, which Emelec won 3-0. Sporting's aggressive defending has been a growing cause of concern, with a red card bagged in their last three home games.

Los Cerveceros are appearing for the third time in the Copa Sudamericana. Their first attempt in 2018 ended in the first stage, but they made it to the Round of 16 the following year. Sporting finished second in the Peruvian Primera Division first tournament and are topping the second after matchday two.

Emelec, meanwhile, are making their 11th appearance in the Sudamericana since 2009, their best record being a quarterfinal run in 2014. They were two points short of securing the top spot in Group B of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana group stage. They finished second, behind Paraguayan side Guaraní (9-11).

El Bombillo are struggling in the Ecuadorian Serie A, finishing 13th out of 16 teams in the first phase of the top flight. They will hope to get their campaign off the ground in the second phase, set for kickoff early next month. Emelec’s away form has not been impressive, though, with one win in five outings.

Sporting Cristal vs Emelec Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting are unbeaten in ten games across competitions.

The hosts have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Sporting have scored eight goals and conceded twice in their last five games.

Emelec have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away games.

Sporting have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five games, while Emelec have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Sporting: D- W-D-W-D; Emelec: W-L-D-D-W

Sporting Cristal vs Emelec Prediction

Brenner has helped keep Sporting's attacking flame alive, with nine goals scored in the Peruvian top flight and two in the Copa Libertadores group stage.

Miller Bolanos leads Emelec’s scoring chart in the top flight with seven goals, while Cabeza have netted twice in the ongoing Copa Sudamericana.

Expect Sporting to prevail based on their impressive form and home advantage.

Prediction: Sporting Cristal 3-1 Emelec

Sporting Cristal vs Emelec Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sporting

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sporting to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Emelec to score - Yes

