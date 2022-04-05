Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021-22

The Copa Libertadores gets underway and will see Sporting Cristal and Flamengo square off at the Estadio Alberto Gallardo in Group H on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game unbeaten in each of their last six outings, while the visitors will be looking to snap their two-match winless run.

Sporting Cristal maintained their unbeaten run in the Peru top flight as they eased to a 4-1 victory over Deportivo USMP last Friday.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last six outings, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat at Sport Huancayo on February 5.

Flamengo, meanwhile, will still be licking their wounds as they head into the game fresh off the back of a defeat in the Campeonato Carioca final.

Having suffered a 2-0 home loss in the first leg, Flamengo were held to a 1-1 draw in the return leg by Fluminense, who clinched the title 3-1 on aggregate.

This was the second consecutive final for the Rubro-Negro, who were beaten on penalties by Atletico Mineiro in the Supercopa do Brasil final on February 20.

Flamengo will now look to quickly put those results behind them as they begin their pursuit of the continental crown.

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to get one over the other and begin their rivalry on a high note.

Sporting Cristal Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Flamengo Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo Team News

Sporting Cristal

Cristian Carbajal, Fernando Pacheco and Martín Távara are all nursing injuries and are out of contention for Sporting Cristal.

Injured: Cristian Carbajal, Fernando Pacheco and Martín Távara

Suspended: None

Flamengo

The visitors remain without 28-year-old defender Rodrigo Caio, who has been ruled out through a knee injury.

Injured: Rodrigo Caio

Suspended: None

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Sporting Cristal (4-3-3): Renato Solís; Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chávez, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola; Horacio Calcaterra, Jesús Castillo, Christofer Gonzáles; Irven Avila, Percy Liza, Leandro Sosa

Flamengo (3-4-3): Hugo Souza; Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz, Filipe Luís; Rodinei, João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Lázaro; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

Sporting Cristal vs Flamengo Prediction

Sporting Cristal head into the game as clear underdogs as they go up against a significantly superior Flamengo side. The visitors have won five of their last seven away games across all competitions and we predict they will continue this fine run and kick off their Copa Libertadores campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Sporting Cristal 0-3 Flamengo

