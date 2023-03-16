Sporting Cristal vs Huracan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2023 

Sporting Cristal host Huracan at the Estadio Alberto Gallardo on Thursday (March 16) in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores third round qualifiers.

The hosts have had mixed results in the Liga 1 Apertura this season and will now turn their attention to continental football. Sporting held on for a goalless draw in the first leg last week.

They were second best for much of the game but were bailed out by a strong performance from their Peruvian goalkeeper Renato Solis. Sporting have appeared in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 36 times and will look to extend that record with a win at home.

Huracan, meanwhile, have struggled in the Argentine top flight recently but are in the reckoning for the Copa Libertadores. They were the much better side in the first leg, attempting 23 shots but failed to score and now have it all to do on hostile territory.

Sporting Cristal vs Huracan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Cristal and Huracan. Both sides have won a game apiece, while their other matchup ended in a draw.

The hosts are one of three teams in the Peruvian top flight this season yet to taste defeat in the league.

Only five of Huracan's 12 points in the league have come on the road.

The Globo have conceded eight league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the top half of the Liga Profesional.

Los Cerveceros have scored nine league goals this season. Only Sport Huancayo (10) and league leaders Deportivo Garcilaso (14) have scored more.

Huracan have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight away games across competitions.

Sporting Cristal vs Huracan Prediction

Sporting are on a three-game drawing streak and have lost just one of their last seven games across competitions. They're unbeaten at home this year.

Meanwhile, Huracan's latest result ended their ten-game unbeaten streak. They are the stronger side here and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sporting Cristal 0-1 Huracan

Sporting Cristal vs Huracan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Huracan

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of the hosts' last six games.)

