Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3, 2025

Sporting Cristal host Palmeiras at the Estadio Alberto Gallardo on Thursday in the opening round of the Copa Libertadores.

The hosts returned to action after the international break in emphatic fashion, thrashing Binacional 5-0 at home, featuring goals from four different players, including veteran striker Martín Cauteruccio who netted a brace.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch in front of goal in recent games, most notably suffering a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Corinthians in the Campeonato Paulista final. They then drew goalless with reigning champions Botafogo in their Brasileirao Serie A opener on Sunday.

The Brazilian giants are winless in two straight Copa Libertadores group-stage openers as they head to Peru to snap the streak.

Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the last-16 of the 1991 Copa Libertadores, with Palmeiras winning 8-2 on aggregate.

Palmeiras are three-time winners of the continental showpiece and have finished runners-up thrice.

Cristal have never won the Libertadores but fnished runners-up in 1997.

Verdao haven't scored n their last three matches.

Los Cerveceros are winless in six competitive matches against Brazilian opposition, losing five times.

Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras Prediction

Cristal's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They have lost one competitive game at home in over a year.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless and goalless run. They are, however, the better of the two sides and should return to winning ways in midweek.

Prediction: Cristal 0-1 Palmeiras

Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Palmeiras' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Cristal's last four matches.)

