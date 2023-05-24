Sporting Cristal vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25, 2023 

Sporting Cristal host River Plate at the Estadio Alberto Gallardo on Thursday (May 25) in the group stage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

The hosts are enjoying a strong run of results in the league but have struggled to replicate that form on the continent. Sporting lost their first two group games of the competition but returned to winning ways last time out with a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over The Strongest.

River, meanwhile, are going full steam in the Argentine top flight but are in danger of exiting the Copa Libertadores in the group stage. They lost 5-1 to Brasileiro Serie A outfit Fluminense in their last game, conceding four times in the second half.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the group with just three points from an obtainable nine.

Sporting Cristal vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will just be the second meeting between Cristal and River.

The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture, which River won 4-2.

River have the worst defensive record in the Copa Libertadores this season, conceding ten times.

Cristal are one of three teams in the Peruvian top flight this season yet to lose at home.

Two of La Banda's three league defeats this season have come away from home.

The visitors have scored 29 goals in the Liga Profesional this season. Only Talleres (30) have scored more.

Sporting Cristal vs River Plate Prediction

Cristal are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in six games across competitions. They have lost just one home game all year.

River, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and have lost just two of their ten across competitions. They have struggled on the road recently but should return to winning ways here.

Prediction: Sporting Cristal 1-2 River Plate

Sporting Cristal vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: River

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Sporting's last six games.)

