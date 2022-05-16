Sporting Cristal vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Sporting Cristal will host Talleres Cordoba in the fifth round of fixtures in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The home team sit bottom of Group H with just one point in their kitty following their 1-1 stalemate against Universidad Catolica last week. With two fixtures to go, every game becomes important for them to possibly finish third and qualify for the Copa Sudamericana.

The visitors sit pretty in second place and one more win from their remaining two fixtures will guarantee them qualification to the next round.

Sporting Cristal vs Talleres Cordoba Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off against each other once, with the visitors picking up all three points.

The recent record undoubtedly favors Cordoba, who have lost just once in the competition so far.

Sporting Cristal form guide (in Copa Libertadores): D-L-L-L

Talleres Cordoba form guide (in Copa Libertadores): W-D-L-W

Sporting Cristal vs Talleres Cordoba Team News

Sporting Cristal

Cristian Carbajal, Fernando Pacheco and Martín Távara are all nursing injuries and are out of contention for this match.

Injuries: Cristian Carbajal, Fernando Pacheco and Martín Távara

Suspension: None

Talleres Cordoba

Christian Oliva will be absent from this tie after picking up a hamstring injury in their Argentine Division 1 outing against Racing Club.

Forward Federico Girotti may feature in this tie after being asked to sit on the bench in their last match.

Injured: Christian Oliva

Suspended: None

Sporting Cristal vs Talleres Cordoba Predicted XI

Sporting Cristal (4-3-3): Renato Solís; Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chávez, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola; Horacio Calcaterra, Jesús Castillo, Christofer Gonzáles; Irven Avila, Percy Liza, Leandro Sosa

Talleres Cordoba (4-3-3): Guido Herrera, Enzo Diaz, Rafael Perez, Francisco Alvarez, Federico Torres, Francis McAllister, Emerson Batalla, Ignacio Lago, Michael Santos, Catriel Sanchez, Federico Girotti

Sporting Cristal vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction

The visitors undoubtedly walk into this fixture as strong favorites and a victory on the night will be enough for their progression into the next round.

Sporting Cristal will have a lot to do if they are to pull off an upset win. Another draw will not help their prospects of making it to the Copa Sudamericana, with Universidad already sitting three points ahead.

A victory for Talleres is on the cards.

Prediction: Sporting Cristal 1-3 Talleres Cordoba

Edited by Peter P