Sporting Gijon vs Albacete Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Sporting Gijon will host Albacete at the El Molinon on Sunday in the 32nd round of the 2024-25 Segunda Division campaign. The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways and push back up the table after a disappointing few months.

Sporting picked up a fourth consecutive 1-1 draw in the league against Cordoba last weekend and are now only six points clear of the relegation zone. Their last outing also marked their sixth consecutive draw, so the hosts have managed just one win in their last 14 league games, a poor run of form that has seen them drop rapidly in the league standings.

Albacete managed to hold on to their 2-0 lead against Malaga last time out despite going two men down in the first 30 minutes. The visitors, who have only won 10 of their 31 league outings, are a point behind Sunday's hosts, having been inconsistent all season and will be keen to get results in the final weeks of the season to ensure survival.

Sporting Gijon vs Albacete Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 42nd edition of this fixture. Sporting have won 20 of their previous games, and nine have ended in draws while Albacete won the remaining 12.

The hosts have an impressive goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture with 11 goals scored across the last five.

The visitors have only one win in the last five games in this fixture despite scoring nine goals in that period.

Queso Mecánico are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Both teams have scored 38 goals across their 31 games in the Spanish second division this season.

Sporting Gijon vs Albacete Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend but the Rojiblancos will receive a slight boost from their home advantage, having gotten seven of their nine league wins this season at home. The hosts’ recent struggles to get all three points is, however, unlikely to end this weekend.

Albacete will need to improve on their poor record away from home to get a result this weekend but will be keen to take advantage of their hosts' winless streak.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-1 Albacete

Sporting Gijon vs Albacete Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have managed to get on the scoresheet in four of the hosts' last five matches)

