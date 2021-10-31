Sporting Gijon vs Almeria prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Sporting Gijon will welcome UD Almeria to Estadio El Molinon for a matchday 14 fixture in the Spanish Segunda Division on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Lugo on Saturday. Christopher Ramos and Bodgan Milovanov got on the scoresheet in the second half for either side.

Almeria secured the maximum points with a narrow 1-0 victory over Leganes. Francisco Portillo's first-half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory helped the Andalusians retain their spot at the summit of the standings with 28 points garnered from 13 matches. Sporting Gijon are in fifth spot on 22 points.

Sporting Gijon vs Almeria Head-to-Head

Sporting Gijon have 13 wins from their last 27 matches against Almeria. Three previous matches have ended in stalemates, while Tuesday's visitors have 11 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when a second-half brace from Ager Aketxe helped Almeria secure a 2-0 away victory.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winless run that is threatening to derail their promotion hopes. Almeria have rebounded from their defeat to Eibar by winning three consecutive matches.

Sporting Gijon form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Almeria form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Sporting Gijon vs Almeria Team News

Sporting Gijon

Víctor Campuzano (leg) and Guille Rosas (muscle) have both been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Guille Rosas, Víctor Campuzano

Suspension: None

Almeria

Largie Ramazani (physical discomfort), Lucas Robertone (hamstring) and Aitor Bunuel (ligament) have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Largie Ramazani, Lucas Robertone, Aitor Bunuel

Suspension: None

Sporting Gijon vs Almeria Predicted XI

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Marino (GK); Vasyl Kravets, Marc Valiente, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Bogdan Milovanov; Pedro Diaz, Jose Gragera; Jose Redriguez, Francisco Villalba, Aitor Garcia; Uros Djurdjevic

Almeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rubio Fernando (GK); Alejandro Plaza, Ivan Martoz, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samuel Costa, Cesar de la Hoz, Arnau Puigmal; Arvin Appiah, Francisco Portillo, Umar Sadiq

Sporting Gijon vs Almeria Prediction

Sporting Gijon have home advantage in their favor but their recent inconsistency means they go into this game as underdogs. This could work in their favor, although Almeria are unlikely to underate their hosts, given the quality available to them.

Home matches involving Gijon tend to be cagey affairs and that trend could be set to continue. The visitors have automatic promotion in their sights and we are backing them to secure maximum points with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 0-1 Almeria

