Sporting Gijon vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22 

Sporting Gijon and Cadiz will battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

The home side secured their spot in the last 16 by virtue of their surprise 2-1 triumph over Villarreal. Uros Djurdjevic and Bogdan Milovanov scored second-half goals to complete a comeback victory for their side.

Cadiz progressed at the expense of Fuenlabrada with a 1-0 away victory. Tomas Alarcon stepped off the bench to score the decisive goal in the third minute of injury time.

Sporting Gijon returned to league action last weekend when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Malaga. Raon Enriquez scored the equalizing goal for the hosts with three minutes to go.

Cadiz fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Osasuna in La Liga. Ante Budumir and Kike Barja scored in either half to guide the Pamplona outfit to all three points.

Sporting Gijon vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Sporting Gijon have seven wins from their last 15 matches against Cadiz. Five matches ended in a stalemate while Saturday's visitors have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2020 when Alvaro Vazquez scored the winning goal to give Gijon a 1-0 victory in the Segunda Division.

Sporting Gijon form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Cadiz form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Sporting Gijon vs Cadiz Team News

Sporting Gijon

Ivan Cuellar and Víctor Campuzano have been ruled out with ligament and ankle injuries respectively.

Injuries: Ivan Cuellar, Víctor Campuzano

Suspensions: None

Cadiz

Anthony Lozano (hamstring) and Jon Ander Garrido (tendon) have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Anthony Lozano, Jon Ander Garrido

Suspensions: None

Sporting Gijon vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Mariño (GK); Guille Rosas, Borja Lopez, José Gragera, Vasyl Kravets; Pedro Díaz, Ignacio Mendez; Aitor García, Francisco Villalba, Gaspar Campos; Uroš Đurđević

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma (GK); Alfonso Espino, Victor Chust, Varazdat Haroyan, Carlos Akapo; Martin Calderon, Tomas Alarcon; Ivan Chapela, Jens Jonsson, Alvaro Negredo; Milutin Osmajic

Sporting Gijon vs Cadiz Prediction

Sporting Gijon have been the more consistent side and home advantage also gives them an extra edge in the game.

Cadiz have struggled in attack this season and we are backing the home side to secure progress with a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-0 Cadiz

Edited by Manas Mitul