Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2022

Eibar will visit El Molinon to face Sporting Gijon in the Spanish Segunda Division on Monday, looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to five games.

Los Armeros have won and drawn twice each in their last four games to sit in fifth place with 18 points from 10 games.

The Basque Country outfit lost out to Girona in the promotion playoffs last season and are aiming for another attempt at a top-flight return.

Sporting Gijon, last seen in the top-flight in the 2016-17 season, recently sustained a fresh blow in their struggle for promotion following a 5-0 defeat to Granada on Thursday.

It was their third loss of the season in 10 games and slipped to ninth in the table, but they are still only two points away from the promotion playoffs.

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 30 clashes between the sides, Sporting Gijon have won 12 times while losing to Eibar on 10 occasions.

Last season, Los Armeros pulled off a league double over the Asturias outfit, winning 3-2 at home before a 1-0 victory on the road.

Sporting Gijon have scored 14 goals from 10 games, more than any side besides table-toppers Las Palmas (15).

On the flip side, the Rojiblancos have conceded 14 goals, with only three sides - Villarreal B (18), Ponferradina (17) and Mirandes (15) - shipping in more.

Eibar are unbeaten in their last four games and could go five league games in a row without a loss for the first time since February 2021 (10).

Sporting Gijon have won their last two home games and could make it three in a row for the first time since October last year.

Eibar's 2-1 win over Ibiza on Thursday was their first away win of the season, but they haven't lost on their last two travels.

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Prediction

Sporting Gijon have been generally good at home this season and could make life difficult for Eibar.

However, Los Armeros come into the fixture on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, while conceding only twice in the period.

It will be close and we expect a low-scoring draw between them.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-1 Eibar

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes