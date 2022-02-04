Sporting Gijon vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Sporting Gijon host Eibar at the Estadio El Molinon in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Sporting Gijon are currently 13th in the league, with a win potentially taking them into 10th. David Gallego's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Real Valladolid last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win against Eibar on Saturday.

Eibar, on the other hand, are at the top of the table, two points above Valladolid in 2nd. Gaizka Garitano's side have only suffered two losses in their last 15 games across all competitions. They will look to consolidate their place at the top of the table with a win against Gijon on Saturday.

Both sides are looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Eibar came away as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Gustavo Blanco's 76th minute goal secured the win after Fran Villalba and an Alvaro Tejero own-goal cancelled out Stoichkov's brace.

Sporting Gijon Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

Eibar Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Team News

Sporting Gijon

Borja Lopez and Christian Rivera will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Meanwhile, Guille Rosas, Ivan Cuellar and Pablo Perez are all still out injured.

Injured: Guille Rosas, Ivan Cuellar, Pablo Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Borja Lopez, Christian Rivera

Eibar

Eibar have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against SD Huesca last time out. Franchu is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Franchu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Predicted XI

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-5-1): Diego Marino; Vasyl Kravets, Juan Berrocal, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Bogdan Milovanov; Aitor Garcia, Jose Gragera, Nacho Mendez, Pedro Diaz, Fran Villalba; Uros Djurdjevic

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodriguez; Tono, Anaitz Arbilla, Frederico Venancio, Alvaro Tejero; Sergio Alvarez, Javier Munoz; Quique, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Stoichkov

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Prediction

Eibar have looked strong this season and should have enough quality to get past Sporting Gijon on the night.

We predict an entertaining game with Eibar coming away with a win.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-2 Eibar

Edited by Adit Jaganathan