Sporting Gijon vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2023-24

Sporting Gijon will face Eibar at El Molinon on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Segunda Division campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch of late and now find themselves seventh in the league table with 59 points, two points below the promotion playoff spots.

They were beaten 2-1 by promotion chasers Leganes last time out, with Guille Rosas rifling home his first goal in over a year to level the scores for the Rojiblancos before their opponents reclaimed the lead late in the game.

Eibar, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and continue their late push for automatic promotion to La Liga. They picked up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win over Cartagena in their last match, with Stoichkov scoring the sole goal of the game 10 minutes after kick-off.

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Head-to-Head

There have been 45 meetings between Gijon and Eibar. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won 13 times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in December which ended 1-1.

Sporting Gijon Form Guide in Segunda Division: L-W-D-L-L

Eibar Form Guide in Segunda Division: W-D-W-L-W

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Team News

Gijon

Ignacio Mendez came off injured against Leganes last time out and is expected to miss Sunday's game as a result, joining Victor Campuzano on the injury list for the hosts. Roque Mesa is also set to miss out on the weekend clash with a suspension due to an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Ignacio Mendez, Victor Campuzano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar

Jon Bautista is out of contention for the weekend clash due to injury while Stefan Simic is also set to miss out due to suspension. Jose Carpas has served his one-game suspension and should return to the side on Sunday.

Injured: Jon Bautista

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefan Simic

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Predicted XI

Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ruben Yanez; Guille Rosas, Carlos Izquierdoz, Diego Sanchez, Jose Angel; Cristian Rivera, Rober Pier; Juan Otero, Francisco Villalba, Gaspar Campos; Mario Gonzalez

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Alvaro Tejero, Juan Berrocal, Anaitz Arbilla, Cristian Gutierrez; Unai Vencedor, Matheus Pereira; Ager Aketxe, Mario Soriano, Stoichkov; Sergio Leon

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar Prediction

Gijon have won just one of their last five games and three of their last nine. They have had mixed results on home turf of late but remain hopeful of a positive result in their final home game of the regular season.

Eibar are undefeated in their last three matches and have lost just one of their last six. They have, however, won just three away league games since last October and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Gijon 2-2 Eibar