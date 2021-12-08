Sporting Gijon vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division resumes this weekend and will see Sporting Gijon host Huesca at the El Molinon on Friday night.

Sporting Gijon's poor run continued last weekend as they lost 1-0 to Las Palmas via a Juan Berrocal own goal. They have now failed to win any of their last nine league games, losing seven times and drawing twice.

Sporting Gijon sit 15th in the league table with 23 points from 19 games. They are just four points above the drop zone and will be looking to begin picking up points.

Huesca, on the other hand, picked up a 3-2 home victory over Real Valladolid in their last game, extending their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions.

Huesca are currently 12th in the Segunda Division table with 25 points. They are five points away from the promotion playoff spots.

The visitors will be looking to continue their good form as they seek an immediate return to the Spanish top-flight.

Sporting Gijon vs Huesca Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between Sporting Gijon and Huesca. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won one more. There has been just one draw between the two sides.

The two sides last met in a league clash last year. Huesca won the game 1-0.

Sporting Gijon Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Huesca Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

Sporting Gijon vs Huesca Team News

Sporting Gijon

Pablo Perez, Jean-Sylvain Babin and Victor Campuzano are all injured and will play no part in Friday's game. Francisco Villalba has served his suspension and will return to the squad.

Injured: Pablo Perez, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Victor Campuzano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huesca

Cristian Salvador and Andrei Ratiu both came off injured in the hosts' last outing and are not expected to recover in time for the game. The duo are the only injured players for the home team.

Injured: Cristian Salvador, Andrei Ratiu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Gijon vs Huesca Predicted XI

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Mariño; Guille Rosas, Borja Lopez, Juan Berrocal, Vasyl Kravets; Pedro Díaz, José Gragera; Aitor García, Gaspar Campos, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Uroš Đurđević

Huesca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Fernandez; Florian Miguel, Ignasi Miquel, Jorge Pullido, Julio Buffarini; Jaime Seoane, Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; Marc Mateu, Adolfo Gaich, Kelechi Nwakali

Sporting Gijon vs Huesca Prediction

Sporting Gijon have been in abysmal form lately. After losing just one of their first 10 games this season, they have lost seven of their next nine games. They have picked up just one point in their last four home games.

Huesca are on a five-game unbeaten run and have kept four clean sheets in the process. They will be looking to continue their good run and should be able to do so.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-0 Huesca

