Sporting Gijon vs Ibiza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2022–23

Sporting Gijon will host Ibiza at the El Molinon on Friday night in another gameweek of the Segunda Division campaign.

The hosts have struggled for results recently after a solid start to the campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by Real Zaragoza in their last league outing, squandering a few scoring opportunities after the break. Gijon are mid-table in 12th place with eight points from six games. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track.

Ibiza, meanwhile, have bounced back from their largely underwhelming start to the season. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Oviedo in their last outing, with Ekain Zenitagoia scoring the lone goal of the game from the spot.

The visitors are 18th in the Segunda Division standings, just one point behind their weekend opponents. They can leapfrog Gijon with a win on Friday.

Sporting Gijon vs Ibiza Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Gijon and Ibiza, with both teams winning a game apiece.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which the visitors won 1-0, via an early strike from Ekain Zenitagoia.

Sporting Gijon Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Ibiza Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L

Sporting Gijon vs Ibiza Team News

Sporting Gijon

The hosts will be unable to call on the services of Cristian Rivera, Jony and Jose Angel Cote this weekend, as the trio are out with injuries.

Injured: Cristian Rivera, Jony, Jose Angel Cote

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ibiza

Juan Ibiza received a red card last time out and is suspended from Friday's game. Leeds United loanee Mateusz Bogusz continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury and will not play this weekend, while former Espanyol midfielder Papakouli Diop is a doubt.

Injured: Mateusz Bogusz

Doubtful: Papakouli Diop

Suspended: Juan Ibiza

Unavailable: None

Sporting Gijon vs Ibiza Predicted XIs

Sporting Gijon (4-2-3-1): Diego Marino (GK); Diego Sanchez, Carlos Izquierdoz, Pablo Insua, Guillermo Rosas; Jose Gragera, Pedro Diaz; Dani Queipo, Cristo, Juan Otero; Uros Djurdjevic

Ibiza (4-3-3): Daniel Fuzato (GK); Francisco Grima, Martin Pascual, David Goldar, Gonzalo Escobar; Cristian Herrera, Ivan Morante, Miguel Villar; Kevin Appin, Miguel Azeez, Ekain Zenitagoia

Sporting Gijon vs Ibiza Prediction

Gijon are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have failed to score in three of their last four games. They have won just once at home this season and could struggle here.

Ibiza, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories. Their latest result ended a run of consecutive defeats on the road, which could spur them to another win.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 0-1 Ibiza

