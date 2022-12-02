Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022

Sporting Gijon and Las Palmas will square off at the Estadio El Molinon in round 18 of La Liga 2 on Saturday (December 3).

The hosts are second in the standings, and a win will see them move top of the pile.

Sporting were involved in a share of the spoils for the fourth straight LaLiga 2 game, playing out a goalless draw against Huesca last Friday.

They have now failed to win their last six league games, picking up five wins and losing once since a 2-0 victory over Eibar in October. With 23 points from 17 games, Sporting are 12th in the standings, level on points with Villarreal B and Real Oviedo.

Meanwhile, Las Palmas returned to winning ways by seeing off Tenerife 3-1 at home.

Before that, they were on a four-game winless run in the league, picking up two points from a possible 12. With 31 points from 17 games, Las Palmas are second in the standings, three points off first-placed Alaves.

Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from their last 30 meetings, Las Palmas hold a superior record in the fixture.

Sporting have picked up eight wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Sporting have won five of their last six home games against Las Palmas, with a 1-0 defeat in May being the exception.

Las Palmas boast the league's second-best away record this season, picking up 13 points from a possible 24.

Sporting are unbeaten in their last five home gamse, picking up three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against Racing Santander in September.

Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas Prediction

Sporting have turned their home into a fortress in recent weeks and will back themselves to return to winning ways. However, they face a spirited Las Palmas side who have been solid on the road this season. An end-to-end affair could ensue, with both sides likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-1 Las Palmas

Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the the 10 meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five clashes.)

Get Belgium vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes