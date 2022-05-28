Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

In the final gameweek of the Segunda Division this weekend, Sporting Gijon will host Las Palmas at the El Molinon on Sunday.

Sporting Gijon have endured a hugely disappointing campaign. They are set to end the season just outside the relegation zone, finishing three points behind the playoff spots last season. They played out a goalless draw against Fuenlabrada in their last game. Gijon were fortunate not to have lost the game, as they offered barely anything offensively.

They have picked up just 46 points from 41 games this season and sit 17th in the points table. With safety already assured, they will now look to end their campaign on a winning note.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, are in brilliant form at the moment and are looking to seal playoff football this weekend. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Real Oviedo in their last game, thanks to brilliant efforts from Alberto Moleiro and Jonathan Viera.

Pio Pio sit sixth in the league table with 67 points. They only need a point on Sunday to confirm a playoff spot.

Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Sporting Gijon and Las Palmas. The hosts have won eight of their previous matchups, while Las Palmas have won 12 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

Sporting Gijon Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L.

Las Palmas Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D.

Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas Team News

Sporting Gijon

Juan Berrocal came off injured last time out and is expected to miss Sunday's game, alongside Jean-Sylvain Babin. Marc Valiente and Jony are both doubtful as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Jean-Sylvain Babin, Juan Berrocal.

Doubtful: Marc Valiente, Jony.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Las Palmas

The visitors will take to the pitch this weekend without four injured players. Hernani is likely to return.

Injured: Jese Rodriguez, Enzo Loiodice, Saul Coco, Penaranda.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas Predicted XIs

Sporting Gijon (4-5-1): Ivan Cuellar; Vasyl Kravets, Borja Lopez, Jose Gragera, Guille Rosas; Jose Luis Rodriguez, Cristian Rivera, Francisco Villalba, Pedro Diaz, Aitor Garcia; Uros Djurdjevic.

Las Palmas (4-3-3): Alvaro Valles; Alvaro Lemos, Eric Curbelo, Raul Navas, Sergi Cardona; Omenuke Mfulu, Kirian Rodríguez, Jonathan Viera; Alberto Moleiro, Rafa Mujica, Armando Sadiku.

Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas Prediction

Sporting Gijon have won just one of their last eight games and two of their last 14. They have lost two of their last three home games and could struggle here.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last ten games, picking up eight wins. They are in far better form than their opponents and should win this one.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 0-2 Las Palmas.

Edited by Bhargav