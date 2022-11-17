Sporting Gijon vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022 

Sporting Gijon will host Leganes at El Molinon on Saturday (November 19) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season but have particularly struggled for form recently. Sporting are coming off a 1-1 draw against last-placed Malaga, who scored a late equaliser. Gijon are 11th in the standings with 21 points from 15 games.

Leganes, meanwhile, have begun to find their feet after and abysmal start to their season. They're coming off a 2-1 win over SD Ponferradina 2-1 in the league. Last weekend, Juan Munoz and Jose Arnaiz got on the scoresheet before they got knocked out by Gernika Club on penalties in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

The visitors are a place and a point behind their weekend opponents in the standings and will leapfrog them with maximum points.

Sporting Gijon vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Sporting and Leganes. The hosts are unbeaten against Leganes, winning nine and drawing seven.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their last matchup, marking a third draw in their last four meetings.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games across competitions.

Five of Leganes' seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Gijon have scored 13 goals at home in the league this season, the joint-highest in the Spanish second tier.

The Rojiblancos have scored 19 goals in the Segunda Division this season, the highest of all the teams in the bottom half of the standings.

Sporting Gijon vs Leganes Prediction

Gijon's latest result snapped their four-game winless streak, and they will now look to build on that. They have won three of their last four games at home and will look to continue in the same vein.

Leganes, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four league games. They have, however, won only two of their eight away games this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-0 Leganes

Sporting Gijon vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of the visitors' last four games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

