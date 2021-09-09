Sporting Gijon vs Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Two teams in contrasting positions in the Segunda Liga table square off on Friday when Sporting Gijon host Leganes at the El Molinón Stadium.

The hosts currently sit at the top of the league table with 10 points from four games, while the visitors are second from bottom after picking up just two points so far.

Sporting Gijon maintained their unbeaten start to the new season last time out when they claimed a 2-1 win away to Girona.

Gaspar Campos and Marc Valiente put Gijon into a comfortable two-goal lead inside the first hour of the game before Pol Lozano pulled one back for Girona in the 86th minute.

David Gallego’s men have now picked up three wins and one draw from their opening four games, while scoring five goals and conceding two.

Meanwhile, Leganes were denied their first win of the new term as they played out a 1-1 draw against Eibar last time out.

Leganes took the lead in the 24th minute when Ander Cantero inadvertently turned the ball into his goal, but Edu Expósito restored parity 16 minutes later.

Asier Garitano’s side have now picked up two draws from their opening four games, while losing the other two.

Sporting Gijon vs Leganes Head-To-Head

Sporting Gijon have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from their previous 18 encounters. Leganes have managed just one win, while the spoils have been shared on seven different occasions.

Sporting Gijon Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Leganes Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Sporting Gijon vs Leganes Team News

Sporting Gijon

Sporting Gijon head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Leganes

Leganes will have to cope without the services of José Manuel Arnáiz, who is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: José Manuel Arnáiz

Sporting Gijon vs Leganes Predicted XI

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Mariño; Guille Rosas, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Marc Valiente, Vasyl Kravets; Pedro Díaz, José Gragera; Aitor García, Francisco Villalba, José Luis Rodríguez, Uroš Đurđević

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asier Riesgo; Unai Bustinza, Rodri Tarin, Javier Hernandez, Jonathan Silva; Luis Perea, Recio; Sergi Palencia, Naim Garcia, Jon Bautista; Sabin Merino

Sporting Gijon vs Leganes Prediction

Sporting Gijon have enjoyed a blistering start to the new season and currently lead the way in the league standings with three wins and one draw from four games.

We predict they will keep the ball rolling as they take on an out-of-sorts Leganes side who are yet to hit their stride.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 2-0 Leganes

