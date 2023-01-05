Sporting Gijon vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6, 2023

Sporting Gijon will host Levante at El Molinon on Friday (January 6) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have endured a difficult league campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Gijon lost 1-0 to Real Oviedo in their last game but bounced back to kick off 2023 on a positive note with a 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. Gijon are 13th in the standings with 27 points from 21 games.

Levante, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong season and will fancy themselves as promotion contenders as they head into the second half of the season. They played out a goalless draw against second-placed Eibar in their last Segunda Division game. Levante will be gutted not to have come away with all three points after a dominant display.

The visitors are third in the league table with 36 points.

Sporting Gijon vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Gijon and Levante. The hosts trail 10-2, while five games have been drawn.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture, picking up two wins and a draw.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three games in the fixture.

Four of Gijon's six league wins this season have come at home.

Levante have picked up 17 points on the road in the league this season. Only league leaders Las Palmas (20) have picked up more.

The Granotes have the third-best defensive record in the Segunda Division this season, with a goal concession tally of 13.

Sporting Gijon vs Levante Prediction

Gijon are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning just one of their six games. They are, however, winless in their last four home league outings and could struggle again.

Levante, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 15-game unbeaten run dating back to mid-October. They have lost just one away game this season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 0-1 Levante

Sporting Gijon vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Levante

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last six matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes