Sporting Gijon vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6, 2023

Sporting Gijon will host Levante at El Molinon on Friday (January 6) in the Segunda Division.
The hosts have endured a difficult league campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Gijon lost 1-0 to Real Oviedo in their last game but bounced back to kick off 2023 on a positive note with a 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. Gijon are 13th in the standings with 27 points from 21 games.
Levante, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong season and will fancy themselves as promotion contenders as they head into the second half of the season. They played out a goalless draw against second-placed Eibar in their last Segunda Division game. Levante will be gutted not to have come away with all three points after a dominant display.
The visitors are third in the league table with 36 points.
Sporting Gijon vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 17 meetings between Gijon and Levante. The hosts trail 10-2, while five games have been drawn.
- The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture, picking up two wins and a draw.
- The hosts have failed to score in their last three games in the fixture.
- Four of Gijon's six league wins this season have come at home.
- Levante have picked up 17 points on the road in the league this season. Only league leaders Las Palmas (20) have picked up more.
- The Granotes have the third-best defensive record in the Segunda Division this season, with a goal concession tally of 13.
Sporting Gijon vs Levante Prediction
Gijon are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning just one of their six games. They are, however, winless in their last four home league outings and could struggle again.
Levante, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 15-game unbeaten run dating back to mid-October. They have lost just one away game this season and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Sporting Gijon 0-1 Levante
Sporting Gijon vs Levante Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Levante
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last six matchups.)