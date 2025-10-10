Sporting Gijon vs Real Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Sporting Gijon will host Real Racing Club at the El Molinon on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side enjoyed a bright start to their season, winning their first three games, but have lost their way since then and sit 15th in the league table, just one point above the relegation zone.
They suffered a 3-1 defeat to recently rejuvenated Castellon last weekend and could have little complaints about the result after being second best for the majority of the contest.
Real Racing Club have enjoyed a positive start to their season and are making an early push for consecutive appearances in the promotion playoffs. They returned to winning ways last time out as they beat 10-man Malaga 3-0, capitalizing on their numerical advantage to net all three goals in the second half and could have scored even more.
The visitors, who sit second in the Segunda Division, are level on points with Deportivo La Coruna at the top of the pile and could end the gameweek in first place with maximum points on the road on Sunday.
Sporting Gijon vs Real Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Historically, there have been 111 meetings between Gijon and Racing. The hosts have won 43 of those games, while the visitors have won two fewer, with their other 27 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.
- Racing are the highest-scoring side in the Spanish second tier this season with a goal tally of 21.
- Both clubs have conceded 14 goals in the league this season, the joint-third-highest in the division.
Sporting Gijon vs Real Racing Club Prediction
Sporting are on an abysmal five-game losing streak, conceding 13 goals in that period. They, however, remain favorites for this one due to their home advantage and will rely heavily on that to get their campaign back on track this weekend.
Racinguistas, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a three-game winless streak and will head into Sunday's game on a high. They are undefeated on the road this season and should pick up a point here.
Prediction: Sporting Gijon 2-2 Real Racing Club
Sporting Gijon vs Real Racing Club Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last eight matches has produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)