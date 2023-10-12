Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2023

The Spanish Segunda Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sporting Gijon and Real Zaragoza lock horns at the El Molinón Stadium on Saturday.

Miguel Angel Ramirez’s men boast a 100% home record this season and will be looking to make it five wins from their first five games on home turf.

Sporting Gijon were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they fell to a 3-2 loss against Racing de Santander at the Estadio El Sardinero.

Prior to that, Ramirez’s side were on a six-match unbeaten run, picking up four wins and two draws since the start of September.

With 17 points from 10 matches, Gijon are currently eighth in the La Liga 2 table but could move level with second-placed Espanyol with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Real Zaragoza continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Alcoron last time out.

Francisco Escribá Segura’s men have now lost three of their last four matches, with a 1-0 victory over FC Andorra on October 5 being the exception.

With 19 points from 10 matches, Zaragoza are currently fifth in the league table, level on points with Leganes, Levante and Real Valladolid.

Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Real Zaragoza boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sporting Gijon have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Zaragoza have won all but one of their first four away games this season, with a 1-0 loss at Racing de Ferrol on September 25 being the exception.

Gijon are currently on a run of four consecutive home wins and are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games since the start of April, picking up six wins and three draws in that time.

Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Gijon suffered a disappointing defeat against Racing de Santander last time out and will head into the weekend looking to find their feet. Ramirez’s men take on a floundering Zaragoza side who have lost three of their last four games and we are tipping them to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-0 Real Zaragoza

Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Gijon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven four meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of their last five clashes)