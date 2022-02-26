Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Sporting Gijon will host Real Zaragoza at the Estadio El Molinon in a Segunda Division matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Ponferradina at the same ground last Sunday. Jose Naranjo stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 85th minute after the hosts had clawed back from being two goals down at the break.

Real Zaragoza secured maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Las Palmas. Substitute Alvaro Gimenez scored the match-winner just four minutes after coming on.

The victory helped the Aragonese climb to 16th place, having garnered 33 points from 28 games so far. Just two points separate them from Sporting Gijon, who are directly above them in the 15th spot.

Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head

Real Zaragoza have nine wins from their last 22 matches against Sporting Gijon. The hosts have four wins to their name, while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Goals from Borja Sainz and Nano Mesa helped Zaragoza secure a 2-0 victory on home turf.

Sporting Gijon form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Real Zaragoza form guide: W-L-D-D-D

Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Sporting Gijon

Guille Rosas is still recovering from his hamstring injury.

Injury: Guille Rosas

Suspension: None

Real Zaragoza

Alberto Zapater and Carlos Martin Vigaray are both sidelined with knee injuries. Alejandro Frances is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Alberto Zapater, Carlos Martin Vigaray

Suspension: Alejandro Frances

Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Marino (GK); Vasyl Kravets, Marc Valiente, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Jordi Calavera; Christian Rivera, Pedro Diaz; Jose Rodriguez, Francisco Villalba, Aitor Garcia; Uros Djurdjevic

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cristian Alvarez (GK); Pep Chavarria, Jair, Angel Lopez, Francisco Lopez; Sergio, Jaume Grau, Radosav Petrovic, Eugeni; Juan Narvaez, Sabin

Sporting Gijon vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides, although Sporting Gijon's home advantage could swing the pendulum a little in their favor.

The hosts have a more expansive style of play and this could see Real Zaragoza take advantage to find the back of the net. Ultimately, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sporting Gijon 1-1 Real Zaragoza

