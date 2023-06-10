Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Austin FC lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an intriguing clash at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Preview

Austin FC are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Texas-based outfit slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The hosts held Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin FC have an impressive recent record against Sporting Kansas City and have won three out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's one victory.

After a winless run in their first three matches against Sporting Kansas City in the MLS, Austin FC are unbeaten in their last three such games in the competition.

Sporting Kansas City have lost only one of their last seven matches in the MLS and have picked up 14 points since the start of May - the highest in the Western Conference during this period.

Austin FC have lost nine of their last 12 games away from home in the MLS and have conceded at least one goal in 10 of these matches.

Daniel Salloi has scored in each of his last three home games for Sporting Kansas City in the MLS.

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have managed to hit their purple patch over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their excellent form. Daniel Salloi has stepped up for the home side and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Austin FC can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the hosts in the recent past. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Austin FC

Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Salloi to score - Yes

